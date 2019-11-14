Tweed teenager champions kids in need

TWEED Heads teenager Sam Smith has organised a major fundraising event to support children with disabilities or serious illnesses.

The 14-year-old has dedicated his spare time to planning Champions Unite for Kids in Need, a charity dinner held at Twin Towns on November 30.

The night will be hosted by former Wallaby rugby player Brendan Cannon, with media personality Alan Jones and former Wallaby Dan Crowley as guest speakers.

It’s the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds being spent on needy children.

Sam said 100 per cent of money raised is used to buy wheelchairs, laptops, learning programs or swimming lessons.

“The more money they raise, the more kids they’re able to help because 100 per cent of the money goes to the kids,” he said.

“None of it is lost in advertising or administration.”

The Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School student has supported the charity since his last year of primary school.

Sam said he wanted to “create a legacy” by the time he finished Year 6 and to inspire people to help others.

“The fact they were a local charity and they supported everyone … they just ticked all the boxes for everything I wanted to do.

“They support children with serious illnesses and disabilities and have been doing it for 37 years.”

The event will also have an auction where those who attend can bid on a holiday to Airlie Beach or a signed Wallaby’s jersey.

“It’ll be a great night with beers, cheers and maybe a few tears,” Sam said.

Kids in Need provide support to children from Ballina, NSW, to Beenleigh, Queensland, and rely on the generosity of donations.

To attend the event, visit trybooking.com/503763.