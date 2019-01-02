Tweed resident wins car in raffle just in time for summer

WINNER: Pottsville resident John Graham is congratulated by Pottsville Beach Sports Club general manager Michael Judd over his win in the car raffle.

CHRISTMAS definitely came early for one lucky Pottsville resident in the form of a brand new car won through the local sports club.

The Pottsville Beach Sports Club had been running a patrons competition from the beginning of September to the beginning of December where everyone who spent $10 or more went into the draw for a new Toyota Yaris from Hayes Toyota in Murwillumbah.

Among those who entered was John Graham, a Pottsville resident and sport club regular who didn't give himself much of chance to win.

"I frequent the club with friends on a regular basis and at first didn't even think to put my tickets into the barrel," Mr Graham said.

"We started to after a while and were to the club on the night of the draw to see who would win, not expecting that I would.

"There were 10 names called out and we were each given a box - some people were shaking them to see if there were keys inside since the car was on display at the club.

"When General Manager Michael Judd asked us all to open our boxes, I looked inside and there was a picture of the car with ' You are the winner' written on it.

"He asked us all to hold up our boxes, I was in a bit of a daze."

Mr Graham was presented with the new 2018 Yaris this week and the win was still sinking in.

"I've never won anything like this before, the car drives beautifully and I will have to think about what we do next," he said.

"I would like to thanks Michael and the club directors for such a great competition which drew the community together."