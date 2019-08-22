Menu
Tweed police car chase ends in flames

Michael Doyle
by
22nd Aug 2019 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
A POLICE pursuit along the Pacific Motorway has ended in an inferno, with a police car and the car being chased going up in flames. 

NSW Police have reported a chase along the Pacific Motorway this afternoon just before 2pm, which ended when road spikes were deployed. 

The road spikes deflated the tyres of the sedan which was being pursued. 

The exposed tyres on the ground cause sparks which set the grass on the side of the road alight, which then engulfed the sedan and one police care. 

One Tweed-Byron police officer has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The three occupants of the pursued car were taken into custody and escorted Tweed Heads Police Station. 

The motorway was closed but has reopened. 

More to come. 

