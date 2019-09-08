Tweed hooker is NRRRL Player of the Year

TOP GONG: Tweed Coast Raiders hooker Dan Willoughby has been named the NRRRL Player of the Year.

TWEED Coast Raiders hooker Dan Willoughby was named NRRRL Player of the Year during the annual presentation at the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club on Friday night.

Willoughby finished on 21 points, three clear of Casino lock Hayden Pratt.

Murwillumbah winger Liam Cusack was named the Rookie of the Year and was the leading try-scorer in the competition with 25.

The next closest was his Mustangs teammate Jack Bishop with 18 tries while Murwillumbah captain Caleb Howell kicked most goals with 61 for the season.

Byron Bay hooker Andrew Battese was the highest point-scorer with 146 followed by Howell on 142.

Casino captain-coach Roy Bell capped a big season at the Cougars by being named the Coach of the Year.

In other grades, Casino halfback Jared Roder was the Under-18s Player of the Year while Georgia Slade (Evans Head) won the top award in the ladies league tag.

Murwillumbah hooker Ash Tickner was the reserve grade Player of the Year.

OTHER NRRRL AWARDS

Representative player of the year: Joe Besgrove

Ladies league tag rep player of the year: Kirra Stedman

Ladies tackle rep player of the year: Daisy Gordon

Respect to referees award: Dennis Smith

Most tries (16) in Under-18s: Harvey Campbell

Rookie of the year in Under-18s: Simon Pratt

Most tries (18) in reserve grade: Declan White

Most tries in ladies league tag: Jadha King-Anderson

Club registrar of the year: Alison Quinton

Club president of the year: Mick Channels

Club secretary of the year: Scott Redford

Club treasurer of the year: Mark Harrison

Volunteer of the year: Simon Tough

Emerging referee: Corey Cox

Life membership:

Greg Graham and Peter 'Pencil' O'Connor