Tweed Heads pontoon owners slapped with a new fee

Tweed canal residents will be slapped with a new fee under the new canal policy.

Tweed Shire Council residents who have a pontoon on their property will be have an extra charge on their annual bill under a new policy.

At last Thursday’s general meeting councillors voted in favour of a new canal policy which would see property owners on the river with a pontoon attached to the property charged an annual pontoon licence fee of $255.

The plan was first announced last year before public consultation on the proposed new fee.

Councillor Warren Polglase said he stood against the policy, pointing out property owners with pontoons already pay a premium in council rates.

“It’s just another tax on those people who have water front properties,” Councillor Polglase said.

Councillor Katie Milne said the council had resolved to charge these fees years ago and but it had never been done.

“When people get an exclusive use of a parcel of public land, as pontoons do generally, they should be contributing to the use of that land,” Councillor Milne said.

Mayor Chris Cherry said she supported the recommendation, noting the $47,000 the council spends on canal maintenance annually.

“We’re talking about a fee for $255 per year,” Councillor Cherry said.

“It’s not an exorbitant amount.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop said he was torn between the two sides of the argument.

He said although the council did spend a lot on canal maintenance, residents with pontoons tended to be the first to help out with clean up after a weather event.

“I can appreciate while we have a job to do as well, I’m sympathetic to those people particularly in Oxley Cove to think they’re going to be hit with a fee,” Councillor Allsop said.

All councillors voted in favour of the new policy except for Councillor Allsop and Councillor Polglase.

Councillor Reece Byrnes was not present.

