24°
News

Tweed Coast reels in $1.1M artificial reef

Aisling Brennan
| 28th Jul 2017 2:15 PM
NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announces a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast alongside Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Department of Fisheries officer Andrew Boughton.
NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announces a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast alongside Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Department of Fisheries officer Andrew Boughton. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHERS will soon be able to cast their lines a little further offshore with the announcement of $1.1 million artificial reef to be built on the Tweed Coast.

New South Wales Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announced today the reef will be deployed off the Tweed Heads coast by 2019.

"This is the best spot for it," Mr Blair said.

"We've had our scientists look right up and down the New South Wales coastline to see where we should put more of these reefs and this is where they decided.

"Tweed Heads needs to have an artificial reef. Our scientists have said it's going to be one of the best that they think the country will have seen."

While the exact location is yet to be decided, the new artificial reef, made out of concrete and steel, will be sunk at a depth between 25 to 30m.

Mr Blair said scientists would determine the location of the reef.

"These are the scientists that are well versed on what are the right conditions these artificial reefs should go in but just as importantly (they're) making sure it's not going to interfere with any natural reefs or the other marine parks we see in the area," he said.

"It's not only safe, it's going to be naturally sensitive to the other marine environment off this coast here but it's also going to be great for fishers."

 

NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announces a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast alongside Tweed MP Geoff Provest.
NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair announces a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast alongside Tweed MP Geoff Provest. Aisling Brennan

The reef is expected to attract many different species of fish to the area in a bid to encourage better opportunities for both local and tourist-based recreational fishing.

Department ofFisheries spokesperson Dr Heath Folpp said the reef, which can last up to 50 years, will be the perfect addition to the Tweed's current recreational fishing industry.

"If you chose the right location and you pick an area that's remote from natural reefs, an area that has the right depth and gets the right nutrients supply through currents really the fish take care of the rest if we give them the right base," Dr Folpp said.

"From what we've seen in the past when we've put the structure down within days there will be fish there.

"What will happen to that fish community will continue to evolve anywhere from three to five years before you start to see what you would term a climax or a very stable community."

 

NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair and Tweed MP Geoff Provest reel in a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast.
NSW Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair and Tweed MP Geoff Provest reel in a $1.1M artificial reef for the Tweed Coast. Aisling Brennan

Dr Folpp said the new Tweed reef will be unique to the state because of the different tidal conditions here compared to Sydney.

"This Tweed artificial reef will certainly be similar in scope, what will be different will be the sort of water supply you get here directly from the Coral Sea ," he said.

"It's a unique location. Tweed is a very popular location both for locals and tourists for the reason that the fishing is excellent."

Tweed MP Geoff Provest agreed the new reef will give fishing a boost.

"We're a holiday destination, it's very popular and we have a lot of tackle shops, boats and fishing charters which are doing rather well but I think this will spread the load as the populations increase and it'll be better for the environment," Mr Provest said.

This will be the sixth reef to be installed in NSW, three reefs are already located at Sydney, Shoalhaven and Port Macquarie, while two other reefs are due to be installed at Port Hacking and Merimbula.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  artifical reef geoff provest niall blair tweed coast

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

DID the billionaire use a high-tech device to protect his privacy at the festival? Triple J presenter thinks so.

Fraud arrest over elaborate scheme

A soft apricot tone blended with a subtle white and diamante touch on two nails are UV gel polish on natural nails

Kelly Hannah was the de facto partner of con man Daniel Kive Albert

How govt is avoiding a Grenfell Tower fire disaster in NSW

SAFER CLADDING: The NSW government has announced wide-ranging fire safety package which includes identifying buildings that might have aluminium or other cladding so the same tragedy does not occur here.

New regulaitons to keep NSW familes safe from house fires

Northern Rivers residents urged to research NBN

SPEED DEMONS: People need to know their desired internet connection speeds and ask questions before they sign up for NBN connectivity.

Do your research before signing up for NBN

Local Partners

Farming Co-ops bombing across Australia

Centre of Co-operative Excellence building more co-ops around the country.

All-breeds sale highlight of Northern Rivers cattle calendar

Region's finest cattle to gather in Casino for annual event.

Region's finest cattle to gather in Casino

Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

Enjoy sunny days, fresh nights and be entertained

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Comedy, music and more in this week's gig guide

COMEDY: July’s Big Gig at the Ballina RSL features Mandy Nolan and not one, not two but three comedians called Dave! He’s a dancer, he’s a ninja, he’s a comedian. Dave Callan brings the Single Ladies magic to the Big Gig. He is currently performing The Psychology of Laughter, a brand-new live show about a 100 year-old book he found in Edinburgh of the same name. Dave Callan is joined by David McNevin as support with a special guest appearance by Dave Batten, a local upcoming comedian who tells it how it is. At the Ballina RSL Club tonight at 8pm. Free show.

This is a winter-proof list of shows on offer

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Jump on a shuttle for a great day out

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

The what, where and when of the Lismore Aviation expo

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The land also has subdivision potential...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

5 ways to avoid 'tenants from hell'

Finding a good, reliable tenant can be a tedious task.

After some helpful ways to avoid terrible tenants? Read on

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years