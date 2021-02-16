Tweed Coast man can’t believe he won $200,000 in lotto

A Kingscliff man is $200,000 richer this afternoon after winning the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The thrilled winner scored the $200,000 first Prize draw on Tuesday.

The winner, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he was struggling to comprehend the enormity of his windfall.

“Are you pulling my leg? No way! I don’t know if I believe this,” he said when he got the call that he won.

“Is this really true? This is just insane.

“If it’s true, then it’s unreal! Oh yeah! Oh man!

“You have completely blown me away. This is just incredible!

“You’ve really made my year! I am feeling really nervous! This is amazing.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the man admitted he needed to let the news sink in before he could make any solid plans.

“Gosh I am definitely going to be doing some celebrating tonight,” he said.

“It will give me some time to think about what I will do with this prize.

“It’s hard to really think about it when it still doesn’t feel real.”

The winning ticket was purchased at News at Kingscliff on Pearl Street, Kingscliff.

News at Kingscliff owner Linda Jackwitz said she was celebrating selling a major prize winning entry to one of her customers.

“It’s so very exciting,” she said.

“I am absolutely rapt for our winner! He really deserves this prize and we couldn’t be happier for him.

“This is the first major win since we took ownership of the outlet, so it’s a big moment for us too!

“We might even be as happy as the winner is.

“I’d like to hope this is the beginning of a winning streak and we can deliver more major prizes to our customers.”