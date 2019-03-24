Tweed Coast annihilates United in season opener

QUICK PASS: Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby gets the ball out wide against Northern United in NRRRL on Saturday.

QUICK PASS: Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby gets the ball out wide against Northern United in NRRRL on Saturday. Mitchell Craig

TWEED Coast started its title defence with an emphatic 64-0 win over a depleted Northern United at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League on Saturday.

The defending premier ran in 12 tries and it looks like it will be another long year for United after it collected the wooden spoon last season.

United had four named in the starting team who did not play, and it lost centre Luke Simpson and second-rower Curtley Caldwell for most of the game.

It made for hard work on a hot afternoon with the interchange reduced to eight this season.

United has signed centre Clarence Kelly, halfback Evan Hickling and second-rower Justin Shillingsworth but none of them turned out for the Dirawongs.

Centre Fred Waters was placed on report in the game for a late tackle and lock Alwyn Roberts is coaching from the sideline with a broken arm and will not play any time soon.

The win came at a cost for the Raiders, with five-eighth Drew Lanston breaking his ankle midway through the first half in what looks like a season-ending injury.

Tweed Coast has come into the season without premiership-winning halfback Tahne Robinson but has kept the bulk of the team from last season.

New halfback Oliver Singh looks like a handy replacement and Tweed still boasts one of the biggest forward packs in the competition.

Hooker Dan Willoughby looks set for another big season with his speed out of dummy half helping the Raiders run in five first-half tries.

Lock Daniel Ross scored a double straight after half time with centres Harrison Bell and Dom Murray finishing the game with two tries each.

United halfback Wally Kelly and second-rower Ray Welsh both spent time in the sin in the second half but the game was already out of their reach by then.

In other games, Casino had a hard-fought 24-18 win over Mullumbimby at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Cudgen beat Marist Brothers 46-20 at Crozier Field, Lismore and Murwillumbah escaped with a 26-22 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Ballina beat Kyogle (score not available).