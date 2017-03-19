Tweed-Byron weekend police news briefs

Police are looking to find three teens who smashed windows at Siouth Golden Beach over the weekend.

Malicious damage

POLICE are calling for public assistance in identifying three teenagers who smashed windows at South Golden Beach early Saturday.

About 12.45am, three young men were seen throwing rocks at a shop window on The Beach Avenue South Golden Beach.

The rocks damaged two large windows at the premises.

The were described as aged 15 - 16-years-old, with one having blonde hair.

Crime stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Booze complaints

BYRON Bay police have warned Apex Park is an alcohol-free zone and anyone caught with alcohol at the park will be prosecuted.

Several complaints were received by police about alcohol consumption at the popular park on Saturday night.

Police issued several warnings and poured the alcohol out.

Near miss

A DRIVER charged with driving under the influence will front Murwillumbah Local Court on April 19.

About 8.20am Saturday, the 34-year-old Tweed Heads South man was driving a white Hyundai on Dulguigan Road near Kynnumboon when he was pulled over by police after nearly colliding with a cyclist.

The man returned a positive roadside breathalyser and then, at the Murwillumbah Police Station, his breath analysis showed 0.063.

Drugs at 'The Hub'

About 12.50pm Saturday patrolled near 'The Hub' Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South, after receiving complaints from the public.

Two men in a Silver Holden Commodore were searched.

A 44-year-old Tweed Heads West man received a Field Court Attendance Notice for possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on April 3, 2017.