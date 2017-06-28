Tweed-Byron police numbers in the spotlight

Tweed-Byon police numbers are in the spotlight following a wave of violent crime.

NSW POLICE Minister Troy Grant has refused to give a guarantee to increase police numbers in the Tweed-Byron command despite the recent upsurge in violent criminal behaviour.

Mr Grant yesterday paid a visit to the Tweed following Saturday's alleged bikie murder at South Tweed, Lone Wolf and Bandido brawl at Seagulls Club last week, and recent stabbing and murder at Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

He said a review into police staffing levels could be known in three months' time but said it wasn't "always just about police numbers”.

"It's about the way officers are used and deployed,” Mr Grant said.

"First step for us is NSW Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys working with local commanders and the community to work out what the police numbers, and style of policing is required for the different local areas.

FATAL SHOOTING: A man died at Tweed Hospital after being shot in the stomach.

"If you want to open up (Murwillumbah) police station 24-hours it's got to actually serve a purpose.

"The demand isn't actually there for 24-hours, the demand may to keep officers patrolling the streets at night to keep the community safe.”

Mr Grant said NSW police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys commenced a state-wide re-engineering of the police force on May 28 and, as part of that, a staffing review for Tweed-Byron submitted.

It would be the Commissioner's responsibility to commit to more police numbers.

"Governments don't decide where resources go, that's the NSW Police Commissioner's job, and if he needs additional budget capacity in different things, that's what he comes to Government to ask for,” Mr Grant said.

"The local commander, Wayne Starling has undertaken a staffing review for the whole of Tweed, which obviously includes Murwillumbah.

"The will inform the re-engineering process and I'm looking forward to seeing the results.

"They will trickle out in the next three, six to 12 months, in different way depending on what the review and the taskforce finds under the re-engineering.”

Mr Grant supported a 2.5% pay-rise for police officers over three years, as put forward by police unions on Monday.

"It's well above inflation,” Mr Grant said.

"Policing is the sort of job, you can pay them a million bucks but it still wouldn't be enough for the work they do.

"Would I like to pay them a lot more? Of course, but we can only do what's in our capacity.”