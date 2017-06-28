20°
News

Tweed-Byron police numbers in the spotlight

Alina Rylko
| 28th Jun 2017 3:07 PM
Tweed-Byon police numbers are in the spotlight following a wave of violent crime.
Tweed-Byon police numbers are in the spotlight following a wave of violent crime. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NSW POLICE Minister Troy Grant has refused to give a guarantee to increase police numbers in the Tweed-Byron command despite the recent upsurge in violent criminal behaviour.

Mr Grant yesterday paid a visit to the Tweed following Saturday's alleged bikie murder at South Tweed, Lone Wolf and Bandido brawl at Seagulls Club last week, and recent stabbing and murder at Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

He said a review into police staffing levels could be known in three months' time but said it wasn't "always just about police numbers”.

"It's about the way officers are used and deployed,” Mr Grant said.

"First step for us is NSW Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys working with local commanders and the community to work out what the police numbers, and style of policing is required for the different local areas.

FATAL SHOOTING: A man died at Tweed Hospital after being shot in the stomach.
FATAL SHOOTING: A man died at Tweed Hospital after being shot in the stomach.

"If you want to open up (Murwillumbah) police station 24-hours it's got to actually serve a purpose.

"The demand isn't actually there for 24-hours, the demand may to keep officers patrolling the streets at night to keep the community safe.”

Mr Grant said NSW police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys commenced a state-wide re-engineering of the police force on May 28 and, as part of that, a staffing review for Tweed-Byron submitted.

It would be the Commissioner's responsibility to commit to more police numbers.

"Governments don't decide where resources go, that's the NSW Police Commissioner's job, and if he needs additional budget capacity in different things, that's what he comes to Government to ask for,” Mr Grant said.

"The local commander, Wayne Starling has undertaken a staffing review for the whole of Tweed, which obviously includes Murwillumbah.

"The will inform the re-engineering process and I'm looking forward to seeing the results.

"They will trickle out in the next three, six to 12 months, in different way depending on what the review and the taskforce finds under the re-engineering.”

Mr Grant supported a 2.5% pay-rise for police officers over three years, as put forward by police unions on Monday.

"It's well above inflation,” Mr Grant said.

"Policing is the sort of job, you can pay them a million bucks but it still wouldn't be enough for the work they do.

"Would I like to pay them a lot more? Of course, but we can only do what's in our capacity.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods 2017 lismore mp thomas george northern rivers crime tweed mp geoff provest

Strobel murder: 'We haven't given up, and we won't'

Strobel murder: 'We haven't given up, and we won't'

THERE has been another development in the long running investigation into the suspicious 2005 death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore.

Police tipped for pay rise

Police are gearing up to receive updated pay packets

New pay packet down to a vote

Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

Police dogs are often used in searches.

Driver allegedly assaulted dog during police chase

Charges may be laid over Coraki crash, police say

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into the events that led to a serious crash between two trucks, including a Richmond Valley Council vehicle, at Whiporie-Bungawalbin Road, Coraki.

Charges may be laid over yesterday’s serious, two-truck crash

Local Partners

Council's Airspace Policy still up in the air

CHANGES to the Airspace Policy have been deferred until additional consultation has been undertaken with local businesses.

Hangi meal for NAIDOC

Students at Albert Park Public School in Lismore performed a dance as part of NAIDOC week.

School's lunch cooked in the ground for NAIDOC

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

Halsey calls our Iggy a 'F**king moron'

"THERE'S a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F**king moron."

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

WATCH: The video that got local muso 40,000 views in a week

Brisbane based band Stepson released 'Come With Me' in conjunction with the announcement of their Australian tour which will see the band travel to Casino as the first stop on the tour - alongside mates Stateside and Aburden. Photo Contributed

Band makes a splash with new video

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 $2,450,000 to...

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Lighthouse Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!