Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premiere Of Lionsgate's
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" - Red Carpet
Celebrity

TV sweethearts’ shock breakup

23rd Jul 2019 9:53 AM

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up after almost two years of dating.

Rumours of their split began swirling around the recent San Diego Comic-Con when Reinhart, 22, and Sprouse, 26, didn't pose for any couple photos on any of the carpets.

Reinhart and Sprouse at this year’s Comic-Con. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Reinhart and Sprouse at this year’s Comic-Con. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

During Entertainment Weekly's closing night bash, Sprouse was floating around the party, chain-smoking cigarettes and talking to everyone, while Reinhart stayed close and laid low with their Riverdale co-stars.

According to US Weekly, which first reported the news, Sprouse was overheard at the event confirming the breakup.

And a source told E! News on Monday, "Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer. The two are not living together this season."

View this post on Instagram

6am.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Reinhart and Sprouse were first linked at the same Comic-Con party two years ago when they were spotted kissing.

They remained coy about their relationship until May 2018 when they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

In August 2018, Reinhart posted an Instagram photo, wishing Sprouse a happy birthday.

"It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure," she wrote alongside a photo of him. "Happy birthday, my love."

The last time the pair were photographed together was at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

celebrity breakup celebrity couple cole sprouse lili reinhart riverdale

Top Stories

    5 reasons why Evans Head is better than Byron Bay

    premium_icon 5 reasons why Evans Head is better than Byron Bay

    Life AN ICE-CREAM costs just $4 in Evans Head, but it'll set you back $7 in the Bay. And that's just the start.

    • 23rd Jul 2019 9:00 AM
    'Cultural business' meant 'Queen' couldn't front court

    premium_icon 'Cultural business' meant 'Queen' couldn't front court

    Crime "Queen of Australia" claims cultural requirement made her miss court

    • 23rd Jul 2019 9:00 AM
    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business The prestigious Lismore Business Awards have been handed out

    Police issue caution after string of break-ins

    premium_icon Police issue caution after string of break-ins

    Crime There are simple things you can do to avoid being a theft target

    • 23rd Jul 2019 9:00 AM