HOST: Barrie Cassidy.
TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

6th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

ABC TV political discussion program Insiders is coming to Byron Bay.

Host Barrie Cassidy will guide a visiting panel that will include journalists David Marr, Alice Workman and Peter van Onselen, to discuss the big political developments of 2018.

David Marr is regarded as one of Australia's most influential commentators, writing on subjects ranging from politics and censorship to the media and the arts.

He has been a journalist since 1973 and is the recipient of four Walkley awards for journalism.

Alice Workman is the political reporter for BuzzFeed News, based in the press gallery at Parliament House.

She is the Friday political commentator on RN Breakfast with Fran Kelly, and host of BuzzFeed Australia's political podcast Is It On?

Peter van Onselen is a professor of political science and foundation chair of Journalism at the University of Western Australia, as well as professor of politics and public policy at Griffith University. He is the Contributing Editor at The Australian newspaper.

