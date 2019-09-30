Menu
AFL

TV reporter’s AFL grand final ‘grope’

30th Sep 2019 5:49 PM

 

SBS reporter Abby Dinham has confirmed an AFL fan tried to kiss her against her will outside the MCG following Richmond's AFL Grand Final win.

Dinham was reporting live from outside the MCG on Saturday night as Richmond's premiership celebrations erupted inside and outside the iconic stadium.

According to SBS World News host Anton Enus, Dinham showed composure to keep her cool when "groped" while trying to do her job.

Dinham on Monday issued a statement to news.com.au confirming an incident took place while the cameras were turned off on Saturday.

"When reporting live from the MCG on Saturday I encountered lots of excited footy fans, with many people eager for an opportunity to get on TV," Dinham said.

"Ninety nine per cent of the crowd was good natured and just celebrating and enjoying themselves.

"When I was off air, there were a couple of fans who took things a bit too far, and tried to pull me in for a hug and a kiss as they walked by. When I told them, 'No, thanks, I'm good,' they both moved on quickly."

Abby Dinham reporting live from the MCG for SBS News. Nobody pictured is accused OF doing anything untoward.
There is no suggestion the spectators broadcast during Dinham's live MCG crosses acted in any way untoward.

SBS has confirmed Dinham also stepped back in front of the camera for another live broadcast following the incident.

She also appeared composed when she addressed the incident on Twitter on Saturday night.

 

Dinham's ugly scene is just one of many from Richmond's wild premiership celebrations around Melbourne.

Footy fans headbutted, bit and punched police officers in a spate of unrelated attacks after the AFL grand final.

Police confirmed a series of charges were laid on Saturday night and Sunday morning as rowdy Richmond fans flooded Melbourne's Swan Street and set off dozens of flares.

A Ferntree Gully man was arrested just after 5pm on Saturday and as he was being escorted from the grounds he headbutted a policewoman, Victoria Police said.

 

The 59-year-old has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, resist police and assault police and will face court on Sunday.

In a separate incident a 21-year-old Brookfield man bit a police officer and a 27-year-old Brookfield man hit another policeman on the back of the head when they were spoken to about their behaviour.

Both have been charged with assault police and were released on bail. The officer who was bitten was taken to hospital for treatment.

In total 43 people were kicked out of the MCG for assaulting police, possessing alcohol and drugs, ticketing violations and behaviour issues following the Tigers' triumphant win over the Giants.

However, while there were a small number of arrests in Richmond overnight the police were pleased with the general crowd behaviour.

Three people were arrested for being drunk and another three were summonsed to appear in court for discharging flares.

- with AAP

