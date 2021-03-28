TV network hit by possible cyber attack

Channel 9's live shows were wiped from TV this morning after a massive IT crash brought the network down.

The channel was unable to go live with Weekend Today this morning with the show's hosts taking to Twitter to question what was going on.

What’s happening? Well not much right now! Tech issues ⁦@Channel9⁩ this morning... pic.twitter.com/yvHBbxdbGC — Richard Wilkins (@RichardWilkins) March 27, 2021

The network later said its team was frantically working to fix the morning's technical issues and its usual shows of Weekend Today and Sports Sunday would not go to air.

The channel is airing prerecorded programs until at least 1pm to give them time to fix the technical issues.

Our teams are working to fix this morning’s technical issues and will return to normal broadcasts as soon as possible. In the meantime, today’s programming changes for @Channel9:



9.00am Taronga

10.00am The Sunday Footy Show

12.00pm Tipping Point

1.00pm Women’s Footy https://t.co/q86KrYcMRQ — Channel9 (@Channel9) March 27, 2021

We’ve also got plenty of great shows and series streaming on @9Now for you to watch this morning so check them out: https://t.co/uZjrapQJXmhttps://t.co/iPoY3CyKeY — 9Now (@9Now) March 27, 2021

Sources told TV Blackbox that the problems were nationwide and had hit live programming across Australia.

The technical issues also mean the network has been unable to prep each program, throwing the channel's 6pm news bulletin into question.

However, a spokesperson for Nine said the network would be resuming live programming soon.

"Nine is responding to technical issues affecting live broadcasting. At this stage we are working through the impacts across the network and will provide an update as we resolve the systems," the spokesperson said.

"NRL, 6pm News Bulletins and our evening schedule will proceed as normal."

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said engineers were investigating if the issue was a cyber attack.

Word from inside is it’s being investigated as possible cyber attack.... https://t.co/kjYIaN9pSg — Peter Ford (@mrpford) March 27, 2021

