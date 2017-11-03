TV Landscaper shows us how to have a better garden

LANDSCAPE ADVICE: Better Homes & Gardens landscaper Jason Hodges was in Lismore on Friday to share his tips creating great outdoor spaces as a guest at Richmond Sand, Gravel and Landscaping. On Saturday he will be at the company's Ballina operation. Jason, fourth from left) is surrounded by the Wayne Sullivan and his family who invited the television star to give a demonstration to their customers.

LANDSCAPE ADVICE: Better Homes & Gardens landscaper Jason Hodges was in Lismore on Friday to share his tips creating great outdoor spaces as a guest at Richmond Sand, Gravel and Landscaping. On Saturday he will be at the company's Ballina operation. Jason, fourth from left) is surrounded by the Wayne Sullivan and his family who invited the television star to give a demonstration to their customers. Alison Paterson

WHEN Jason Hodges talks landscaping, keen gardeners listen - and boy did they listen in Lismore yesterday.

The affable larrikin has been part of the popular television programme Better Homes and Gardens since 2005 and was in town dispensing advice on paving and lawns, and having a chat with the customers at Richmond Sand, Gravel and Landscaping.

The business put on a sausage sizzle for their customers and the place was abuzz as, despite the heat, Mr Hodges got down and dirty and built a solid rustic seat, raised garden beds and a paved patio.

Next up, he said, was a fire pit.

Better Homes and Gardens: Jason Hodges from Better Homes and Gardens is on the Northern Rivers.

Mr Hodges said he loved getting out and about and meeting people to talk all things landscaping.

"I love coming to Lismore and seeing people like Wayne (business director) - I meet him at all the turf conferences,” he said.

"Lismore is lucky to have a place like this in town.”

Clad in work boots, flannel shirt and work shorts, Mr Hodges said while he was dressed for landscaping, viewers would not recognise him on Friday night.

"I'm in the bag of fruit (suit) for our Melbourne Cup special,” he said.

Richmond Sand, Gravel and Landscaping director Wayne Sullivan said having Mr Hodges along was fantastic.

"Jason is a such a friendly, affable guy and he's got great knowledge,” Mr Sullivan said.

If you missed out on seeing Jason yesterday, you can catch him at Richmond Sand, Gravel and Landscaping in Ballina today between 8am and 11.30am.

Meanwhile, Mr Hodges decided the assistance from Mr Sullivan's grandson Jack, warranted a promotion.

"You've been the apprentice, now you should be the boss of the business,” he said.