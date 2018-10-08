Menu
YEE-HA: Screenshots from Supercheap Auto commercial filmed in Kyogle.
News

New TV ad gives Kyogle 'publicity that money can't buy'

8th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

CASINO featured in the latest Coco Cola ad, now Kyogle gets its turn in the spotlight.

The Supercheap Auto ad, featured publicly for the first time on television during Bathurst on Sunday, showed off the Kyogle countryside in a hair raising action packed commercial for car oils.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was filmed in August this year at various locations including Gradys Creek where she lives.

"Council assisted the organisers through the regulatory process and assisted in identifying suitable locations for filming," Cr Mullholland said.

Screenshots from Supercheap Auto commercial filmed in Kyogle.
The Supercheap Auto ad features two hapless cops chasing beat-up utes across Kyogle hills, bridges and rivers.

"It was fantastic promotion for Kyogle, especially as Kyogle was referred to explicitly. You can't buy that kind of publicity for our area," Cr Mulholland said.

Kyogle scored the location shoot after a conversation between the mayor and one of the organisers, a former Bonalbo resident.

"He'd been talking to his parents, got my name and put the feelers out. We jumped on the opportunity to promote our region globally as this is an international ad campaign. We were also supplied with our own video to promote the area using footage from the filming of the ad with voiceover. We will launch this very soon."

danielle mulholland kyogle supercheap auto tv ads
