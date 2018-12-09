Menu
THINKING differently summit: Mark Almond (Dept. of Jobs & Small Business), Jill McCann (John Holland- Infrastructure Skills & Legacy), Debbie Fry (Tursa Employment & Training) and Robert Willmet (Dept. of Jobs & Small Business).
THINKING differently summit: Mark Almond (Dept. of Jobs & Small Business), Jill McCann (John Holland- Infrastructure Skills & Legacy), Debbie Fry (Tursa Employment & Training) and Robert Willmet (Dept. of Jobs & Small Business).
Scholarship on offer for entrepreneur with a disability

Amber Gibson
9th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
ONE successful entrepreneur who lives with disability will be awarded TURSA's new scholarship, offering $1500 plus mentorship or training that will take their business to the next level.

Tursa Employment & Training's Board Delegate, Debbie Fry, spoke at the 2018 Northern Rivers Thinking Different Summit - a Northern Rivers Partnership Collaboration Initiative - to announce a supplementary financial commitment from TURSA to support a Northern Rivers Young Entrepreneur Scholarship.

As a disability employment services provider TURSA is a major player in providing employment and other services to youth, people with disability, unemployed workers, and the Northern Rivers business and general community.

Tursa Employment & Training, which has recently expanded its Disability Employment Services' network from three to 58 sites across the areas of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, and South East Queensland, believes the scholarship demonstrates - consistent with its overall services - a commitment to address unemployment issues and contribute positively to the Northern Rivers community.

TURSA was founded in Casino in 1994 by the current Chairman of the Board, Ron Rathborne, and commenced operations in Lismore in mid-1995.

    Local Partners