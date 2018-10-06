Turning to Mick for the Twenty20

Tintenbar-East Ballina veteran Mick Warburton will captain his side in the first round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition today.

TINTENBAR-East Ballina have gone for experience with 42-year-old Mick Warburton set to captain the team in the first round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Twenty20 series today.

The tenacious left-handed batsman made his top-level debut in the inaugural summer of the regional competition in 1994-95.

Warburton is better suited to the longer formats with his ability to stay at the crease and grind out an innings.

However, the 'Bar will need all the runs they can muster with Abe Crawford, Nathan Hoey and Luke Hamilton missing today.

Crawford and Hoey are away on representative duty with the Northern Rivers Rock T20 team while Hamilton has a back injury.

Experienced all-rounder Brett Crawford is playing this season but has not been named for the three T20 games against the Casino Cavaliers and Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Bar's first game will be against a Cavaliers side that welcomes back former NSW Country and Australian Country opening bat Adam Shields.

It has been a decade since Shields last played in the Hooker League while wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Dietrich returns to the captaincy and team full-time after missing games last season.

Meanwhile, three former captains have been named in the Alstonville team to play Lennox Head and Pottsville at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Top-order batsman Nathan Collins has returned from Finland, where he represented the national team, while Kristiaan Ezzy and Mitchell Pickford have also been named.

Alstonville is in a rebuild with all-rounder Steve Robb, opening bowler Jason Caught and top-order batsman Steve Mison missing from the team that won the premiership two seasons ago.

Mison fractured his ankle playing for Wollongbar-Alstonville in the Far North Coast rugby union grand final last month and could return at some point.

Caught has gone back to Workers in Lismore cricket while fast bowler Terry Murphy is playing for Lennox Head.

Lennox Head has lost one of its best batsmen in Toby Leeds but have welcomed back all-rounder Adam Gordon.

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers will look to batsman Ashley Simes when they play Ballina Bears and Cudgen at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Simes was the fourth highest run-scorer in the T20s last season with a total of 339.

Only Abe Crawford (542), Caleb Ziebell (418) and Justin Moore (360) were ahead of him in the aggregate but all three are away on rep duty this weekend.

Games will be played at each venue at 8am, 11.15am and 2.30pm.