Turning the corner in FNC rugby

ON TRACK: Dru Baggaley has made a successful return to FNC rugby at Byron Bay this season. Vicki Kerry

OWNING up to his past mistakes and taking responsibility has helped Dru Baggaley make a successful return to Far North Coast rugby union with Byron Bay this season.

Baggaley, 35, was upfront and honest when talking to The Northern Star about his past ahead of the preliminary final against Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore, today.

He spent nine years in jail for his part in manufacturing and selling drugs in Byron Bay and on the Gold Coast with older brother and Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley.

Dru Baggaley has been out of jail for 12 months and has become a popular figure at Byron Bay rugby club, which is on the cusp of three straight grand final appearances.

"I made some pretty big mistakes and I can't run away or change any of that," Baggaley said.

"I've always had plenty of support from people around rugby and that has made a massive difference with getting my life back on track."

Baggaley loves the game but admits he was apprehensive about putting himself on public display again.

Anyone who has been to his games will know there have been some jeers and taunts from rival supporters but he has not let it faze him.

"I am who I am, I did what I did and you have to grow up pretty quickly once you end up in jail," Baggaley said.

"I've been at my lowest point already and at the end of the day people can have an opinion but I'll let my footy do the talking in that situation.

"Most people (rugby spectators) don't know me but I've found the people who have met me have been really supportive.

"Rugby has been a great stepping stone to meet people again and getting back to having a normal life.

"Nathan has been out for five months now and he's been to some games supporting me."

Baggaley was part of the previous Ballina team to win a premiership in 2007 and it looked like he would be there this year after a trial game with the Seahorses at Casuarina.

He has been back working in the family business as an oyster farmer and eventually landed at the Byron Bay rugby club.

"I really like the Ballina club and still do but it was a bit confronting going back there," Baggaley said.

"All the guys I played with had finished up and have families and other things now so it made me think about how long I'd been away.

"I thought I needed a fresh start and I couldn't be happier with how things have worked out.

"Paul Jeffery (Byron Bay coach) gets me and he's never judged me, and I can't say enough good things about him.

"I'm not sure how much longer I'll play rugby but the chance to play in a grand final would have been something I could only hope for not long ago.

"It would be a dream come true (to win a grand final) and I'd love for it to happen more than anyone would know."

Kick-off is 3.15pm.