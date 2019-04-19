Menu
ABOVE: Marion Conrow's Museum of Friends is on exhibition at Lismore Gallery.
News

Turning my friends into art

by Susanna Freymark
19th Apr 2019 4:40 PM

BONALBO artist Marion Conrow's has turned her friends into quirky "holographic" style sculptures and put them on exhibition.

Created in her Bonalbo studio, Conrow has specialised in projection, sculpture and site-specific installation for more than 30 years.

Her work explores the fallout from her mild traumatic brain injury from a severe car accident in 2007.

 

Marion Conrow at Bonalbo & District Hall.
"Bonalbo provides the peace and quiet necessary for me to think, the beautiful surrounds with trees and birds lend to creativity," Conrow said.

"I have pushed projection, sculpture and interactivity to create a work that is unlike what people will have seen here."

Conrow was awarded the Australia Council for the Arts multi arts grant to create her body of work Museum Of My Friends #1 under a mentorship scheme with internationally re-known sculpture fabricators Urban Arts Projects and Belgian media artist Suzon Fuks.

This is the first in a series of social portraits encapsulating conversations and interactions with friends, "holding their memory in holographic pods, living reliquaries when my brain cannot" Conrow said.

During her recovery, she was house bound, unable to converse, isolated, asleep most of the time and without memory, losing friends and communication with the outside world.

"I looked, talked the same, yet I was not the same. I hope to raise awareness about MTBI, an invisible disability that most struggle to understand."

Museum Of My Friends #1 by Marion Conrow at the Lismore Regional Gallery until April 22.

Lismore Regional Gallery is located at the Lismore Quadrangle on Keen Street Lismore.

