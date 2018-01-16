Turning Byron Bay into a car-free zone

An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan.

BYRON Shire councillors may have a reputation of endless disagreements, but something they all seem to agree on is slashing the number of cars clogging up Byron Bay.

One idea is to turn a section of congested Jonson St into a pedestrian mall.

With the Byron Bay "bypass” down Butler St expected to commence construction in March, is it time for some radical action to transform the over-loved coastal town?

Councillor Jan Hackett bold preference is a car free zone from Lawson St south to the corner of The Northern Hotel on Byron St, and a separate pedestrian strip north from Lawson St to Bay St.

"We do want to make it a much more people friendly place, at the moment it's not even car friendly,” Cr Hackett said.

Paul Spooner said he was more interested in a "shared zone” in the area south of Lawson St, which might include widening the footpaths.

"I'd like to see parking out of there, to give more space for people, so I think you could still have cars, but going much slower,” he said.

But Cr Spooner was committed to making the the top end of Jonson St completely car free, as has been mooted in the Byron Bay Town Centre masterplan.

The iconic carpark at Byron Bay could make way for parkland under the new Byron Bay draft masterplan. DAVID NIELSEN

"I don't think it makes sense to have cars (there),” he said.

"Let's not choke the centre of Byron.

"It's not coping, we've got to turn it around. It took my partner half an hour to get out of town today.”

Cr Spooner said once the Butler St bypass was completed, drivers would be learn to avoid Jonson St.

"If you're smart why would you drive through it,” he said.

He suggested a clever way of alleviating traffic into the town was opening up an access road straight from Lawson St into the Lawson St North Carpark, between Jonson St and First Sun Caravan Park from.

Councillor Alan Hunter said the council needed to study the traffic movements once the bypass was completed.

He said without the bypass, "we'd only be transporting the (traffic) problem to Fletcher St”.

The bypass wasn't an answer in itself, he said, but "a piece of the puzzle”.

But he thought the less cars that were in Byron, the better.

"It's doesn't have to be 24-7, it could just be a few days a week.”

Cate Coorey said the vision of pedestrianising Jonson St north of Lawson St was already well established in the masterplan.

"There's not a councillor who doesn't support greater pedestrianisation of Byron and getting more cars out of town,” she said.

"It's a question of where you implement it and how you move the traffic around,” she said.

Cr Coorey said she believed the town's traffic woes could be radically improved, but it would "take a lot of work to create viable alternatives”.

She said probably the best example of a successful non-car town was the UNESCO listed Cinque Terre(five towns) on Italy's northwest coast.

"Millions of people still got to Cinque Terra despite the fact they can't take their cars, and probably because they can't take their cars,” she said.