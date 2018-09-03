Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A leaked list reveals a suite of secretly approved infrastructure projects.
A leaked list reveals a suite of secretly approved infrastructure projects.
Politics

Turnbull’s last ditch $7.6b bid to buy election win

by Rob Harris
3rd Sep 2018 5:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MALCOLM Turnbull personally ticked off on a massive $7.6 billion roads and rail package aimed at saving marginal seats across the country as part of his re-election blueprint.

A leaked list reveals a suite of secretly approved infrastructure projects were included in May's Budget for the Coalition to one-by-one unveil in the lead-up to the next election.

Mr Turnbull had overseen a strategic development of 10 major projects which are fully funded and listed in the most recent Budget under "decisions taken but not yet announced".

Malcolm Turnbull personally ticked off on a massive $7.6 billion roads and rail package. Picture: AP
Malcolm Turnbull personally ticked off on a massive $7.6 billion roads and rail package. Picture: AP

More than $3 billion will be poured into a host of Western Sydney seats as part of a north-south rail link to create hundreds of jobs and provide a major transport link between the North West, Western Sydney Airport and major southwest growth areas.

It's understood the announcement will be made in conjunction with the NSW government ahead of its re-election campaign when it goes to the polls in March.

Another $1.5 billion will go towards early planning and pre-construction of a high-speed rail network along the east coast, with priority on linking Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle.

A senior Liberal source said: "Others will no doubt claim this stuff as their own but Malcolm had already funded this stuff in the Budget. We were doing it."

Secretly approved infrastructure projects were included in May’s Budget for the Coalition to one-by-one unveil in the lead-up to the next election. Picture: Mark Stewart
Secretly approved infrastructure projects were included in May’s Budget for the Coalition to one-by-one unveil in the lead-up to the next election. Picture: Mark Stewart

"These MPs knew this very stuff was coming yet - and that it had been fully paid for - yet they were still agitating publicly about it."

About $1.6 billion will be poured into key Queensland battlegrounds aimed at saving MPs including George Christensen, Luke Howarth, Michelle Landry and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton - the man who brought on a leadership challenge but failed to win it.

The leaked list will now deny new Prime Minister Scott Morrison and infrastructure minister deputy PM Michael McCormack of half a dozen strategic "good news" stories across four states in the coming months.

Labor's infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese said it was a case of "too little too late" in the lead-up to an election when "they are desperate to hide their failures".

Related Items

Show More
election politics tunbull

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #41-50

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #41-50

    News SHE may not be the mayor anymore, but Jenny Dowell still has plenty of influence across the region. Who is joining her in this installment?

    Casino drive-by shooting: Man arrested and charged

    Casino drive-by shooting: Man arrested and charged

    News Man, 35, charged with shooting with intent to murder

    'There's so much wrong with that intersection'

    premium_icon 'There's so much wrong with that intersection'

    News Alstonville resident and road builder backs calls for changes

    Dead dolphin found in bushland, police investigating

    Dead dolphin found in bushland, police investigating

    News The dolphin had been covered with a tree branch

    • 3rd Sep 2018 6:09 AM

    Local Partners