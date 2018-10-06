Daring punter lashes out with biggest bet ever placed on Winx

CHAMPION mare Winx is the standout favourite to take out Saturday's Turnbull Stakes and one punter has $170,000 riding on the result.

Chasing the 28th win in a row, Winx will have her first Victoria start this year and is against Queensland Oaks-winning stablemate Youngstar and dual Group 1 winner Grunt.

The punter who placed the $170,000 bet on Winx, the highest amount ever gambled on the seven-year-old mare, would take home a $27,200 profit if she prevailed.

Saturday's race will likely be the last time Winx races at Flemington, with trainer Chris Waller confessing the ageing mare "won't be there forever".

"I would say (this is her last dash at Flemington), we are just taking it one run at a time. We haven't got too far ahead of ourselves in that regard, we are just talking one race," he said via Racing.com.

"So Flemington Saturday in the TAB Turnbull Stakes is an important race. Who knows what is around the corner with Winx? Who would have thought after one Cox Plate four years ago that we would be here still now and not just running with distinction.

"We do respect the horse, we do respect her age and we do respect that she won't be there forever but we are making the most of it and doing the best we can."

Winx will be running in the fifth race at 3pm (AEST).