Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses

Suspended jockeys to miss Caulfield Cup

by Lauren Wood
7th Oct 2018 1:02 PM
Glyn Schofield has been outed for his ride on Avilius (left).
Glyn Schofield has been outed for his ride on Avilius (left).

MARK Zahra and Glyn Schofield will miss Caulfield Cup after being hit with 10-meeting suspensions for careless riding at Flemington on Saturday.

Both have three days to decide whether to appeal the bans, which are set to begin at midnight next Saturday to allow them to compete next Saturday in the Everest or Caulfield Guineas. 

Zahra's ban came after stewards ruled he had shifted out without care on Krone in the Manifold Stakes, while Schofield's suspension came for his mid-range careless riding on Avilius, the winner of the Group 3 Bart Cummings.

Jye McNeil was hit with a nine-meeting suspension - which he dubbed "a bit steep" and said the mid-range grading too harsh - and chose to start his ban after next Sunday's Cranbourne Cup. 

Young jockey Ben Allen was hit with a $750 fine for excessive whip use on Trap For Fools. 

FormGuide

Related Items

caulfield cup glyn schofield horse racing horses mark zahra

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Kyogle life on Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Kyogle life on Show

    News THE Kyogle community and surrounds put their heart, soul along with blood, sweat and a few tears to make the annual event a success.

    • 7th Oct 2018 12:39 PM
    Are we still in drought after yesterday's rain?

    Are we still in drought after yesterday's rain?

    Weather The overdue rain has been welcomed by all

    Lismore CBD's future uncertain with loss of iconic stores

    premium_icon Lismore CBD's future uncertain with loss of iconic stores

    Opinion WEEKS after one major retailer left, another one is hot on its heels

    Man with samurai sword threatening to kill police arrested

    Man with samurai sword threatening to kill police arrested

    Crime Police negotiated with the man for two hours

    Local Partners