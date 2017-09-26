Turnbull looks 'like a puppet' of gas companies: Activist

A GROWING number of Northern Rivers anti-gas protestors have travelled to the Pilliga to campaign against CSG miner Santos' Narrabri Gas Project.

MALCOLM Turnbull is acting "like a puppet" of the gas industry for demanding the NSW Government get moving to approve a massive unconventional gas project at Narrabri, according to a local activist and filmmaker.

Northern Rivers filmmaker David Lowe is working on a documentary on the controversial Santos Narrabri project, which opponents say will threaten one of the state's most important inland biodiversity islands, the Pilliga forest.

Mr Lowe said the Prime Minister's comments made him appear "politically under control" of the fossil fuel industry despite being a private supporter of renewables.

He said the so-called "gas crisis" had been created by the gas industry themselves combined with successive governments' refusal to enact a gas reservation policy.

"The big gas majors have set up a situation where they're exporting all the gas in order to maximise their profits... (but) they couldn't fulfill their contracts which is why they are now taking gas from the Bass Strait and sending it overseas so everyone is affected," Lowe said.

"They're trying to push this Narrabri project which has massive local opposition.

"Essentially the Pilliga project is uneconomic, and they've said they won't necessarily deliver the gas to NSW, it will probably go overseas.

"It looks like a cynical attempt to force this project on people that nobody wants," Mr Lowe said.

"The whole of the north west has been surveyed and literally everybody in that region has been asked door to door whether they want this to proceed and 96% have said they don't.

"That information has been presented to the local member Kevin Humphries who refused to take it to Parliament."

Mr Lowe said there had also been a record number of 23,000 submissions against the project, from both the Narrabri region and around the country.

His film, Sacrifice Zone, premiers next month.