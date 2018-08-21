Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There's a civil war in the Coalition echoing the knifing of Julia Gillard.
There's a civil war in the Coalition echoing the knifing of Julia Gillard.
Politics

Turnbull could be challenged at 9am meeting

by Claire Bickers, News Corp Australia Network
21st Aug 2018 9:18 AM

MALCOLM Turnbull's deputies are urging colleagues to get behind the Prime Minister as speculation mounts that he could face a leadership challenge from Peter Dutton at a 9am party room meeting.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne sent a blunt warning to colleagues pushing for a leadership spill that Australians are "thoroughly sick of instability and backstabbing", while Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg says there will be a high cost if the party chooses to topple Turnbull.

Dutton's supporters are doing the numbers ahead of a crucial Liberal Party room meeting at 9am. And if they don't strike today, it's expected Mr Turnbull's leadership won't survive past mid-September when the next Newspoll drops.

Related Items

malcolm turnbull peter dutton tony abbott
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after crash at Alstonville

    Motorbike rider killed after crash at Alstonville

    News THE 39-year-old man suffered critical injuries when he was thrown from his bike after the crash at the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Highway.

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    News "Challenging" bushfire still being controlled, but conditions may change

    Inside the century old hydro plant which could power a town

    premium_icon Inside the century old hydro plant which could power a town

    Environment It was first opened on Christmas Eve way back in 1925

    Heartbroken bride-to-be has wedding ring stolen

    premium_icon Heartbroken bride-to-be has wedding ring stolen

    News Nightmare robbery just two weeks from couple's big day

    Local Partners