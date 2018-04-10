Abbott’s still a fighter

THERE was something poetic about where Tony Abbott was when he learned his usurper had been felled by the same blow that knocked him out.

On the night Malcolm Turnbull suffered his 30th Newspoll loss to Labor, Abbott was in Warragul in Victoria's West Gippsland for his annual Pollie Pedal.

You may not know much about Warragul but it is the birthplace of the late Lionel Rose, our first Aboriginal world champion boxer. There's a statue commemorating him in the middle of town.

Rose was badly injured in his first amateur boxing match as a young bloke and almost retired from the sport altogether, even trying his hand at AFL for a couple of years.

But he returned to his first love and went on to take the bantamweight title from Japan's Fighting Harada in Tokyo in 1968.

Years later, many believed he was finished as a top fighter but he came back in the lightweight division. Like Rose, Abbott is a former boxer who doesn't give up easily.

There are many who would love nothing more than to see his political career KO'd and for him to shut up for good, but he simply keeps on robing up and pulling on the gloves.

The reason you won't hear him ruling out a return to the leadership is because he doesn't, although he's realistic about how it would happen.

"I'm not seeking the leadership, I'm not expecting the leadership and the only way I could conceivably come back into the leadership would be on the basis of a draft," Abbott told me when I sat down with him yesterday in a Glengarry pie shop during his 21st Pollie Pedal.

It's true there is some precedent for this in the Liberal Party.

If there is one thing even Abbott's worst enemies have to admit about him, it's that he openly puts his name to his criticisms about the government.

The party's own founding father Robert Menzies had resigned as prime minister of the then United Australia Party in 1941 after losing support from his colleagues, but was drafted back in after its crushing 1943 election loss, before going on to form the rebranded Liberals, as they're now known.

The second longest-serving prime minister after Menzies, John Howard, was removed from the Liberal leadership in a coup in 1995 but returned, Lazarus-like, to replace a poorly polling Alexander Downer in 1995, going on to win the election the following year.

It's hard to see the same thing ­happening for Abbott, though, unless Turnbull suffers the humiliating election defeat polls point towards and no other plausible leadership contender from the Right emerges.

As for the so-called "sniping" Abbott is accused of after promising he wouldn't do a Kevin Rudd post his dethroning, well, he's hardly concealed in the bushes, marking his target.

From Abbott's point of view, he feels he gave Turnbull "clear air" to do his best in the 2016 election as he vowed. Even then, the guy only managed to win by the narrowest possible margin of one seat.

"After the election, it's a different situation and I think I have not only a right but a duty from time to time to speak out on what I think are real issues," Abbott tells me.

The next bout will be on energy policy, with Abbott - a signed-up member of the Monash Forum calling for a new fleet of publicly funded coal-fired power stations - pulling a new trump card out of his sleeve yesterday.

He suggested the government should forcibly acquire Liddell power station from AGL, which plans to shut it in four years, saying jawboning should be replaced with strongarming. Jab, jab, uppercut.

In the other corner, Turnbull was put on the defensive yet again, telling my colleague Miranda Devine's Miranda Live podcast that "nationalising assets was what the Liberal Party was founded to stop governments doing."

Funny, I could have sworn that's what he did with the Snowy Hydro. Ding, ding. Take your seats for the next round.

@carolinemarcus