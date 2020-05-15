Turn your Friday into a friyay at Byron Bay

Enjoy an evening with the boys from Byron Bay craft brewers Stone & Wood at a four-course dinner with matching beers at The Winston on September 19.

Enjoy an evening with the boys from Byron Bay craft brewers Stone & Wood at a four-course dinner with matching beers at The Winston on September 19.

From today, restrictions are changing for pubs and cafes to seat a maximum of 10 patrons at their venues. It’s an exciting time for owners and patrons alike after a few months of hardship due to the global pandemic.

Byron Bay fixture and independent brewer Stone and Wood is leading the charge and providing ‘Welcome Back Sessions’ at their Byron Bay establishment. This means every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, up to 10 people can kick back and enjoy a cold Stone and Wood beverage.

Pre-booked sessions are $40 per person and include a three-beer tasting paddle, a meal, a brief tour with the Stone & Wood crew and a voucher for the bottle shop. There are four 100-minute sessions per Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both breweries between 12pm and 8pm.

Bookings can be made at www.stoneandwood.com.au

Other places to visit it in Byron Bay:

Bombay to Byron: Opening Friday and Saturday night for a maximum of 10 people. Call 02 6680 8355 to reserve a table.

Top Shop Cafe: Will be allowing 10 patrons seating alongside the usual takeaway service. Open from 6:30am to 2:30pm with a full menu.

Sparrow: Takeaway coffee, 6- 12 daily. Pre-order via the heyyou app.

Espresso Head Byron Bay: Takeaway menu, Tuesday to Saturday, 6:30am to 11:30pm.



