Turn kids' boredom into fun

Having a pizza-making competition is a fun activity for the kids during the school holidays.

Having a pizza-making competition is a fun activity for the kids during the school holidays. iStock

TIRED of hearing "I'm bored, Mum”? Here are five cheap and cheerful activities to try on school holidays:

1. HAVE A MASTERCHEF COMPETITION

Keep meals simple - something such as pizza is perfect. Have a competition for who makes the best pizza - you can be the judge. The added bonus - you don't have to cook dinner.

2. GO ON A PICNIC ADVENTURE

Let the kids pick somewhere on the map (say within 50km) that you haven't been before - and make a day of it. Take a picnic lunch and explore your surroundings. You never know what you might find.

3. HAVE FUN GARDENING

Gardening is one of the great ways to teach children environmental awareness. By having them help you do the gardening and take care of flowers or vegetables gives them the chance to value the cycle of life.

4. CREATE STORY STONES

Collect stones and use either acrylic paints or an oil-based marker to illustrate characters on the stones that can be used to tell stories.

5. SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS

Curious kids of all ages are always fascinated with the power of science. Try ideas like creating chicken sounds from a cup, the arrow trick experiment and the milk and Coke experiment - Google them.

More at stayathomemum.com.au