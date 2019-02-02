22 signings in two hours! Turkish club breaks record

Turkish club Elazigspor is out of a transfer ban and has hit the transfer market in style.

ESPN reports that 12 players will arrive on permanent deals, with 10 coming in on loan.

The second-division club finally managed to negotiate an end to a transfer ban, and took advantage to the extreme.

This was sensationally all done without the club even having a manager - Orhan Kaynak was sacked recently.

ESPN reports former president Selczuk Ozturk as saying: "I'd like to thank everybody at the club who helped with this endeavour.

"We were simultaneously in talks with the FA regarding the transfer ban and with the players we wanted to bring in.

"Once the ban was lifted, we managed to contact the players and complete the transfers within two hours."

The players brought in on permanent deals were: Cengizhan Akgun, Ahmet Sabri Fener, Serge Akakpo, Emrah Gur, Abdulkadir Kayali, Muhammed Ildiz, Dersim Sahan Kaynak, Boubacar Traore, Gokhan Akkan, Mustafa Eskihellac and Nuh Naci Kırlankocoglu.

Bakemenga, Emir Gokce, Murat Ceylan, Ahmet Burak Solakel, Kadir Bekmezci, Rustu Hanli, Serdar Ozbayraktar, Tufan Kelleci, Yigitcan Erdogan, Diallo and Georgiadis all agreed deals until the end of the season.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.