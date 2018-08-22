Menu
NRRRL KYOGLE: The U15 Kyogle Turkeys team and coach wearing their T-shirts and wigs, standing under the club's scoreboard.
Sport

Turkeys turn blue for drought relief

22nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE Kyogle Turkeys decision to raise funds for the drought relief and beyondblue met with tremendous support from rugby league fans and the community.

Selling Blatchy Blue T-shirts and wigs, the club raised $3382.70 for the two causes.

Turkeys club president Pat Harley expressed his thanks to Kyogle Junior League, Kyogle Senior League, Kyogle's Commonwealth Bank and to all those who supported this effort.

One highlight was the Kyogle under-15 team who were told about the fundraiser by coach Brett Alvos. Each player purchased a shirt and wig and wore them proudly.

Lismore Northern Star

