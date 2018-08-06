Turkeys take it to the Devils in NRRRL

WATCH OUT: Byron Bay front-rower Dom Maloney on the run in NRRRL against Kyogle on Saturday.

A SUPERIOR first half performance set Kyogle up for a hard-fought 30-24 win over Byron Bay in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Red Devil Park on Saturday.

The Turkeys produced a near-perfect first half, scoring four unanswered tries to take a 20-0 lead.

Halfback Blake Skinner was in the thick of things and sliced through to score under the cross-bar to give his side a 10-0 lead.

He also placed a perfectly timed kick through to an unmarked winger in Brock Westerman while second-rower Lachlan Crawter scored two tries.

The Red Devils struggled to get out of their own half and it took a determined run from five-eighth Issac Worboys to spark something in the 37th minute.

He broke through the line and kicked at the very last minute for a flying centre in Bill King to score points out wide.

Byron Bay looked a lot better in the second half and they reduced the margin to 20-12 when second-rower Gabe Belcher scored in the corner.

However, the joy was short-lived when Kyogle centre Marty Ferguson hit back with a determined try before the Turkeys scored another to jump ahead 30-12.

Red Devils halfback Tye Barry started to find some form late in the game and forced his way over for a try while hooker Ben Webber returned to the field and scored late.

Webber is one of several Byron Bay players who are walking wounded, playing through injuries.

The Red Devils were always going to struggle going into the game without front-rowers Darryl Butcher and Simon Kelly.

There was a lot to like about the way Kyogle looked in patches and they continue to build with a young side.

Most of them have had to come into first grade early after winning an Under-18s grand final together in 2015.

Crawter has been their best since 2014 while front-rower Deon Bianchetti and Skinner are ones to watch for the future.

Centre Sam Nicholson has been a linchpin in the backline while Ferguson has also had a big season.

In the other Saturday game, Murwillumbah proved too strong for Evans Head with a 44-16 win at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Elsewhere, Northern United won its second straight game 56-26 over Lower Clarence at Clifford Park, Goonellabah.

Ballina beat Marist Brothers 24-12 at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Tweed Coast ran away with a 30-6 win over Mullumbimby at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Cudgen beat Casino 48-26 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.