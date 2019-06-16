Turkey torment in last minute loss

Kyogle centre Sam Nicholson in action against the Tweed Coast Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Kyogle centre Sam Nicholson in action against the Tweed Coast Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Ursula Bentley

A 79th-MINUTE field goal to Tweed Coast halfback Oliver Singh snatched a 19-18 win over Kyogle in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League game at New Park, Kyogle, today.

It was a big effort from the Turkeys, who went into the clash down on troops and lost hooker Jayden Harley with an injured collarbone in the opening minutes.

"We knew we were going to be a few players down but the boys really got stuck into it,” Kyogle captain Sam Nicholson said.

"The result probably didn't do us justice in the end; if we fix up a few little things we'll be back up there beating the top teams.

"I'm very proud that we were committed for the full 80 minutes and we'll start getting a few players back next week.”

Kyogle front-rower Blake Davies scored under the cross-bar in the 76th minute to lock it up at 18-all.

Second-string halfback Joe Olive helped get them in attacking range before he had to come off with a shoulder injury.

Earlier, they spent most of the first half camped at their own end with the Raiders taking first points through centre Jimmy Armstrong.

Tweed Coast looked vulnerable out wide and Nicholson found enough space to break away down the sideline and turn winger Brock Westerman back in for a try.

The Raiders were playing tough up front and Luke Toon eventually forced his way over for his team to take a 12-6 lead at half-time.

Fullback Shannon Walker worked overtime in defence and pulled off try-saving tackles on opposite number Guy Lanston, among others.

He also combined with Gary Roberts from a chip kick to help put his five-eighth over and lock things up at 12-all early in the second half.

It looked like the Raiders would run away with it when second-rower Connor Hickey forced his way over but the young Turkeys kept coming.

Front-rower Dion Biachetti carted the ball hard all game while second-rower Lionel Foster and Davies were strong at the finish.

Kyogle will welcome back lock Blake Anderson and strike centre Thomas McGrady in coming weeks.

In other games today, Casino defeated Cudgen 14-12 in a hard-fought battle at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, while Murwillumbah had a 40-12 win over Marist Brothers at Crozier Field, Lismore.

On Saturday, Northern United piled on the points in a 44-26 win over Byron Bay at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

And the Ballina Seagulls belted the Evans Head Bombers 60-10 at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.