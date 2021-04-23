Turia Pitt: ‘I don’t want to give trolls any more airtime’

She's the inspirational mum and businesswoman who is adding the role of kindness ambassador to her busy schedule.

But Turia Pitt has also revealed how she is routinely targeted by online trolls via social media.

The 33-year-old, revered for her bravery and positive attitude after surviving catastrophic burns to her body 10 years ago in a grass fire, says she has so far resisted firing back at the anonymous vile critics.

Pitt tells SMARTdaily: "I do receive hateful comments and messages and things. I've never responded. That's what I'm like."

Turia Pitt says she chooses to ignore online hate. Picture: Supplied

"Maybe I should be taking screenshots of it and putting it on Instagram to, you know, to demonstrate how sick some people really are but I guess that's not me.

"I don't want to be giving that stuff any more airtime than it gets. It's just f. ked up stuff really, I guess the sort of things they say to other people as well."

Pitt, who is fronting a new campaign for holistic Aussie health range Kynd, says she pours her efforts into being authentic and prioritising decent treatment of herself and others.

"I try to show the good sides of my life but also try to share the harder times as well," she says.

"It's very easy to look at someone on social media and assume they have a perfect life but I do hope that most people see that it's a highlights reel, just a tiny bit of what your life is like."

Turia Pitt says it’s easy to assume people on social media have a perfect life. Picture: Supplied

A mother of two sons under three years, Hakavai and Rahiti, Pitt also addresses the issue of consent and gender equality, adding that while Australia wasn't the worst, there was still a lot of work to do.

"I also think the fact that every week a woman dies at the hands of her partner in Australia - that's bullshit," she says with typical candour. "There does need to be some change in parliament, in workplace cultures … respect for each other in homes, the idea of consent, all of that.

"And it can be overwhelming when you think, 'what could I do to help us achieve gender equality?' It is a very overwhelming idea to get your head around but think about what you say or do in your own life to help us get there.

"So it's about modelling sexual behaviours with your kids, and spending time with friends who are aligned with your values."

Turia Pitt has partnered with Kynd supplements. Picture: Supplied

Pitt's new project is a perfect fit as Kynd, a range of collagen and vitamin supplements, was launched by young entrepreneur Matt Stenmark after a visit to Africa where he saw first hand the damage caused by malnutrition and the access denied to well-priced health care.

Stenmark says: "I decided that for every Kynd product sold, we will donate a Kynd Immunity Product to a person in need. I also wanted to create a brand that prioritised sustainability. It's important that we do our part for the planet. Kynd is packaged in a glass bottle and a bamboo cap."

Pitt adds that she is familiar with "mum guilt" but wishes women would be kinder to themselves.

"I was chatting to someone (recently) and they decided that if you're a good mum, that means you're with your kids," she says.

"And if you're not with your kids, who's looking after them? Where are they? What are you doing with them? I experience that all the time but you're also entitled to have a bit of a life.

"At the end of the day, most of us have to work."

Originally published as Turia Pitt: 'I don't want to give trolls any more airtime'