Turf club closed as investigations into explosion continue

LISMORE Turf Club remains closed as investigations continue into the cause of a gas explosion that left the club's secretary manager, Scott Jones, with burns to about 45% of his body.

Deputy chairman Mike Cleaver said the club's kiosk area was still a crime scene, fenced off with no access as relevant authorities conclude their inquiries before the club's insurance assessors can evaluate.

He was hopeful the club could reopen to the public within a fortnight, but Mr Cleaver said it would be more likely by the end of next month.

Over the weekend, Mr Cleaver and a handful of club staff conducted electricity, gas and other safety checks to ensure the venue was compliant.

"We've been at it all weekend. We touched every base,” he said.

The closure of the club has so far had a "very minor” impact on functions, with only two events cancelled.

He said there had been no impact on staff, with some continuing to work at the venue and others working remotely with the racing season to start again in the new year.

The club will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday night where a counsellor, appointed by Racing NSW, would be on hand to talk to staff who need support.

Mr Cleaver said counselling support had been on-going since Thursday's incident with "wonderful offers of support” from around the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Cleaver has stayed in regular contact with Mr Jones' wife, Liz, about his colleague and friend's condition.

Mr Cleaver spoke with Mrs Jones on Tuesday morning. The father-of-three is making steady progress as he continues to undergo skin grafts at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

"The doctors are extremely happy, everything is going as well as it can. So far so good,” Mr Cleaver said.

Racing NSW and the Lismore Turf Club are planning something "very big” to fundraise for Mr Jones and his family in the new year.

Mr Cleaver plans to hold "one big, official, successful night for (Scott)” at the club to support the family during their plight.