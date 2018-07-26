Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A naturally-occurring hormone could be key to overcoming chemotherapy resistance.
A naturally-occurring hormone could be key to overcoming chemotherapy resistance.
Health

Naturally-occurring hormone key to chemo boost

by Brigid O’Connell
26th Jul 2018 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESEARCHERS have discovered a way to turbocharge the effects of an old-fashioned chemotherapy for the most common type of lung cancer, while also preventing collateral damage in the kidneys.

Scientists are hopeful the findings will also reinvigorate the lifespan of other mainstay anti-cancer drugs, allowing more patients to be treated, safer and for longer.

A naturally occurring hormone, which is already being trialled in cystic fibrosis patients, has been found as the key to overcoming chemotherapy resistance experienced by about 70 per cent of patients with lung adenocarcinoma - the most common lung cancer in nonsmokers.

Using this hormone, called follistatin, scientists from Melbourne's Hudson Institute of Medical Research and the Garvan Institute in Sydney have been able to flip the odds of treatment success and make tumours disappear in 70 per cent of mice, while also ­protecting them from toxic kidney damage.

Professor Neil Watkins, who started the project seven years ago at the Hudson and has continued the ­research in Sydney, said while they set out to uncover the basic issue of why most lung cancer patients didn't respond to the common chemotherapy drug, cisplatin, they had fortuitously found a ­potential treatment.

"It's a very exciting finding because it raises the broader idea that we can rethink and give life to old cancer drugs to treat more people and do it safer than we are now," Prof Watkins said.

Led by Dr Kieren Marini, the researchers knocked out all genes one-by-one in lung cancer cells that were inherently resistant to cisplatin, finding that the protein, ­activin, was crucial to this resistance and chemo-induced kidney damage.

Knowing that his Hudson colleague in the office next door - former governor of Victoria, Professor David de Kretser - was working on blocking activin with the hormone, follistatin, Prof Watkins said this collaboration had led to them successfully testing the hormone in animal models.

The findings were published today in the journal, Science Translational Medicine.

The research team is now preparing to start human clinical trials with Prof de Kretser's start-up drug development company, Panata.

The team also plans to test the treatment on other cancers.

chemotherapy health kidneys lung cancer naturally-occurring hormone

Top Stories

    Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    premium_icon Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    Crime A JURY has heard a recording of the call on the night Lismore man Shawn Gibson was fatally stabbed by his father.

    Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    premium_icon Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    News "I'm disgusted, scared for my well being and sick to my stomach”

    Mother is still grieving for 'Butterfly Jess'

    premium_icon Mother is still grieving for 'Butterfly Jess'

    News Butterfly Jess still lives in her mum's heart.

    Shire wages their own war on waste

    Shire wages their own war on waste

    Council News More than 60% of kerbside rubbish has been kept from landfill

    Local Partners