Tunnels close for maintenance

THE St Helena tunnels will be closed for two nights for maintenance.

Roads and Maritime Services advise motorists of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at the St Helena tunnels at Ewingsdale from tonight.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the St Helena tunnels will be closed for essential maintenance work to make the road safer for motorists.

Work will be carried out between Monday 20 and Wednesday 22 February from 6pm to 6am, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from the Pacific Highway at the Ewingsdale interchange along Hinterland Way and motorists will rejoin the Pacific Highway at Bangalow.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from the Pacific Highway at the Bangalow interchange along Hinterland Way and motorists will rejoin the Pacific Highway towards Tweed Head.

Motorists should plan their journey, allow additional travel time and follow all signs.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.

