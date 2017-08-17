Tunnel work means traffic diversions for motorists

The new Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened by local MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss at the Byron Bay tunnels on the Pacific Motorway. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

ESSENTIAL maintenance work will be happening inside the St Helena Tunnel causing changed traffic conditions from next Monday.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out the work in the northbound and southbound lanes of the tunnel at night to reduce the impact to motorists.

Work will take place across four shifts between 7pm and 5am and involves a range of measures such as inspecting various operating and safety systems.

Diversions

Traffic will be diverted onto the Hinterland Way between the Byron Road interchange at Bangalow and the Ewingsdale Road interchange at Ewingsdale.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow 10 minutes of extra travel time while work takes place. The tunnel will be open outside of work hours.

Maintenance of the St Helena Tunnel is carried out every three months and is standard practice for tunnels across the state to ensure motorists' safety.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work takes place.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.