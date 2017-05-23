Tunnel vision getting us nowhere: OPINION

SOME of the arguments being put up against building a rail trail along the disused Murwillumbah to Casino rail line are fanciful.

No amount of WISHING some government, sometime soon, is going to bring trains back on this line, is actually going to bring about this result. And I am talking light rail as well.

There is NO government of any persuasion talking about spending money on reinstating the line for heavy train commuter services.

Even Byron mayor Simon Richardson, who's proposed his 'Byron line' light rail solution, plans to spend $200,0000 to find out if its possible to have both a rail AND a bike path option.

There are those out there who would seek to play the spoiler on building a rail trail rather than sacrifice the precious rail corridor for some fanciful notion that some future government is suddenly going to change its mind and bring back rail to this corridor.

We just passed the 13th anniversary of the last train leaving Lismore and that kind of tunnel vision condemns this line to still be pushing up weeds in another five, 10 or 20 years.

Nostalgia isn't a good reason to bring rail back. Rightly or wrongly governments are spending money on roads and, if we want to go long distances in a hurry, we can go by air, as we have three airports servicing this region.

The cost of building a rail trail could be around $70 million and those opposing it say there are no ways of recouping the money.

Tourism is probably THE biggest industry we have on the Northern Rivers. It employs a lot of people both directly and indirectly.

Even if a bike rider doesn't pay to get on the trail imagine the businesses that could crop up along the line such as cafes at the train station, bike hire or repair places, accommodation, farm stays, camping the list goes on an on.

Time to ditch rail and get on your bike.

It's a healthy sustainable model and something which will provide more jobs than are currently available.