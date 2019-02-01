TUNNEL CLOSED: Drivers warned of highway delays

TRAFFIC DELAYS: Faulty traffic signals at McLeods Shoot have closed the northbound lanes of the St Helena Tunnel tunnel and diversions are in place..

TRAFFIC DELAYS: Faulty traffic signals at McLeods Shoot have closed the northbound lanes of the St Helena Tunnel tunnel and diversions are in place.. Samantha Poate

DRIVERS who travel along the Pacific Motorway need to allow extra time on their journey this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, there are delays caused by faulty traffic signals at McLeods Shoot in the St Helena Tunnel, which is slowing northbound traffic.

As the northern lane of the tunnel is closed, traffic is being diverted via Hinterland Way.

Live Traffic says this diversion is suitable for all vehicles.

Emergency services and Road and Marine Services are in attendance at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time,” the website said.