Tunnel closed after two car crash
Update 1.00pm: One southbound lane of the Pacific has been reopened following a crash in the St Helena Tunnel.
Traffic has been restricted to 40km/h.
Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at the St Helena Tunnel at Ewingsdale after a car crashed into another vehicle towing a caravan.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman said paramedics were on scene at the incident which has seen the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway closed.
"We were called just after midday to an incident where are a car crashed into a another vehicle towing a caravan," he said.
"We have been told there are no persons trapped, no significant injuries."
He said the paramedic on scene would continue to assess the situation.
"There's a fair bit of debris on the road as well as oil," he said.
Meanwhile, Livetraffic.com said there is a traffic diversion in place.
It said southbound motorists can exit the M1 Mwy at Myocum Rd / Ewingsdale Rd, take Hinterland Way via Bangalow and region the M1 Mwy.
Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time.