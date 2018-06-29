Menu
A crash in St Helena tunnel closed south bound lanes of the Pacific Highway.
Tunnel closed after two car crash

Alison Paterson
by
29th Jun 2018 12:28 PM

Update 1.00pm: One southbound lane of the Pacific has been reopened following a crash in the St Helena Tunnel.

Traffic has been restricted to 40km/h.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at the St Helena Tunnel at Ewingsdale after a car crashed into another vehicle towing a caravan.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said paramedics were on scene at the incident which has seen the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway closed.

Traffic was backed up on Ewingsdale Road after a crash in the southbound lane of the st Helena tunnel caused diversions from the Pacific Highway.
"We were called just after midday to an incident where are a car crashed into a another vehicle towing a caravan," he said.

"We have been told there are no persons trapped, no significant injuries."

He said the paramedic on scene would continue to assess the situation.

"There's a fair bit of debris on the road as well as oil," he said.

Meanwhile, Livetraffic.com said there is a traffic diversion in place.

It said southbound motorists can exit the M1 Mwy at Myocum Rd / Ewingsdale Rd, take Hinterland Way via Bangalow and region the M1 Mwy.

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time.

