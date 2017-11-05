Tsunami risks: Ballina SES, Marine Rescue host info session

VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Ballina and the Ballina State Emergency Service unit will host an information session this weekend to raise awareness about tsunamis.

Marine Rescue NSW Northern Rivers regional operations manager, John Murray, said the giant waves were triggered by earthquakes, landslides or volcanic eruptions.

He said volunteers will be at the Marine Rescue tower between 9am and 1pm today to hand out tsunami information and talk to the public about how to respond to a tsunami warning from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

"These giant waves can travel great distances," he said.

"In 2006 a tsunami generated by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Indonesia reached the most western point of mainland Australia.

"It caused erosion of roads and sand dunes, destroyed campsites and carried a 4WD vehicle 10m inland."

Mr Murray said the Ballina event would be well worth attending.

"Members of the public will be able to talk to the volunteers and grab a world class sausage sandwich and a drink when they visit our base on the northern break wall," he said.

"Our fast response vessel Ballina 30 will also be out and about displaying the skills of the on-water team throughout the morning."