Try living with a cut to pay packet: OPINION

HARD AT WORK: Penalty rates are out the door for some of the country's lowest paid employees.

PENALTY rates were first introduced for workers who had to work 'unsociable hours'.

Nights, and weekends were mainly deemed 'unsociable' and paid at time and half or double time.

Even when I first started in journalism 30 odd years ago, you got a bump in your pay if you worked after 6pm or over the weekend.

But in this supposed 24/7 society we now live in there's moves to flatten out the hourly rate of pay.

Often employers and government use the argument this will lead to more people getting a job in those industries.

Let's keep a close eye on employment in the tourism and hospitality sector after the recent Fair Work Commission report, because the counter argument from unions is it could simply help to increase the profit margin for employers.

Australia's fair work umpire has cut SOME penalty rates for some workers and this will result in a very big cut to their pay.

While everyone is re-assuring other workers on penalty rates (nurses, ambulance drivers, police etc) their pay structure won't be touched, I'd be a little nervous if I was them.

If someone working in hospitality or tourism no longer needs to be compensated for working unsociable hours, why not workers in the health or security sector.

You'd like to think this shift to 24/7 living and being able to shop and drink coffee at any time of the day and night may seem like a good idea if you have a big disposable income, try living on what the waitress or barista makes each week.