Truth comes out on Casino saleyard cattle deaths

NRLX NIGHTMARE: The Casino saleyards have a new roof and soft floor, which is better for stock.

NRLX NIGHTMARE: The Casino saleyards have a new roof and soft floor, which is better for stock. Susanna Freymark

PRELIMINARY testing at the Casino saleyards indicate that dust and ammonia levels are well under acceptable levels.

This is good news for Richmond Valley Council, who ordered thorough air quality testing at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange to dispel rumours dust was responsible for the recent deaths of 20 cattle.

Initial testing was conducted last week by Lennox Head-based ENV Solutions.

The testing was carried out during a 23-hour period, and covered the busiest periods at the saleyards, including pre-sale receivals of cattle, the actual sale and the unloading of pens post sale.

Final results will be received this week but the preliminary tests look good for the saleyards.

The council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said he was disappointed the unfounded claims were raised in the media when the council had been responding to concerns raised by some stakeholders about dust from the soft floor and had been working proactively with the Casino Auctioneers Association to address them.

Mr Macdonald said no one had provided the council with any evidence the NRLX had contributed to these cattle deaths, with the council requesting results of autopsies on the dead cattle.

Despite repeated requests, none were received.

"The deaths involved young cattle; it was over a very hot and humid weekend when they occurred and those who were reported to have died all travelled significant distances after being bought at the NRLX," Mr Macdonald said.

He said an unfortunate result of such rumours could put uncertainty into a facility which had turned over more than $60 million so far this financial year, and was critical to the livelihood of so many farmers, agents and associated industries across the Northern Rivers.

He said the council had invested $7 million in upgrading the facility and would be investing a further $7 million from July this year with support of Federal and State governments.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said he was annoyed that inaccurate allegations found their way into the media as they impacted the NRLX business, which is the fourth largest in cattle sales in NSW and ninth across Australia.

Cr Mustow said the NRLX was a critical facility for the regional economy, and with people coming into town to buy and sell cattle, the commercial flow-ons were significant for Casino and the Richmond Valley.

He said more than 100,000 head passed through the gates each year.

"Benefits flow to local growers having a facility close to their operations, stock and station agents who use the yards to run their business, transport operators who move stock and purchase fuel, locals who work there, and the businesses who support the NRLX operations and its users," Cr Mustow said.

Sales continue Wednesday and Friday.