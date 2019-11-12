Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jofra Archer has broken his silence over his smile after Steve Smith was floored by a bouncer.
Jofra Archer has broken his silence over his smile after Steve Smith was floored by a bouncer.
Cricket

Truth behind sickening Ashes moment

by Jacob Polychronis
12th Nov 2019 10:43 AM

Jofra Archer has broken his silence over what he was smiling about moments after flooring Steve Smith with a 149km/h bouncer at the Ashes.

 

Smith crumbling to the Lord's surface after suffering the sickening blow to the neck in the second Test is one of the enduring memories of this year's Ashes series, which saw Australia retain the urn in a 2-2 draw.

 

Archer came under heavy scrutiny on social media in the immediate aftermath after cameras captured him smiling with Jos Buttler instead of joining the huddle around the injured Smith.

 

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

The Barbados-born quick told Sky Sports the following day that he "didn't know" what he was thinking at the time, but said it wasn't a "nice sight" to see Smith floored.

 

What exactly made him smile with Buttler remained a mystery, until he was asked by former England captain Nasser Hussain this week.

 

In an interview for the Daily Mail, Archer confirmed to Hussain that the smile had nothing to do with the Smith incident, but referred to an unrelated deal he had made with Buttler.

 

"Not long before I hit Smith, I'd got the wicket of Tim Paine. Before he came in, Jos (Buttler) said: 'If you get Paine out, you can have anything you want'. So I told him my car was dirty. He said: 'I'll hire a bucket and a chamois and wash the car myself'.

 

"When I got Paine out, I forgot what Buttler had said and it was only when we were standing together later that I told him: 'Jos, I think you've got to order that stuff now'.

 

"There was no reason to laugh at Steve ... I did see how it looked, but that's why I am a bit frustrated, because seeing it on TV doesn't show the full side."

 

Smith returned to the crease later in the day but was diagnosed the following morning with delayed-onset concussion. He was withdrawn from the match and sidelined until the fourth Test, in which he made scores of 211 and 82.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Awkward find in real estate ad

      Awkward find in real estate ad
      • 12th Nov 2019 11:52 AM

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        News "FIRE danger is rapidly increasing": The Rural Fire Service has released a new fire prediction map for the North Coast.

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        News Airbnb listings available to residents and disaster relief workers

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
        Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        premium_icon Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        News "I’ve prepared but I’m not going to die for a few bits of wood"

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        News "You don't want to be stuck when the winds get up today"