Charmaine McLeod and her four children were incinerated in a car crash near Kumbia.
Opinion

Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

by Staff writers
1st Jun 2019 10:04 AM
WHILE the final determination of what happened to Charmaine Harris McLeod and her children will be made by police detectives and ultimately a coroner, the terrible reality is that Monday's horror crash is now being investigated as a case of murder/suicide.

Whatever the circumstances that led to the fatal collision, it's a heartbreaking tragedy.

The deaths of Wyatt, Ally, Zaidok and Matilda in the horror crash shouldn’t be forgotten.
Telling the truth can't make the situation any sadder than it already is. But it may help save lives in the future.

It was this note, along with an absence of skid marks and evidently no attempt by the mother to swerve from the path of the oncoming truck, that changed the course of the investigation.

Charmaine McLeod with her children. Picture: Facebook
The family had come to the attention of the Department of Child Safety.

Just what involvement the department had and for how long is unknown.

To ignore these factors would be doing a disservice to four beautiful children.

Our community is mourning but we need to learn from such tragedies, so resources can be shifted to where they are most vital.

Questions have to be asked about what more - if anything - could have been done. We must do everything to ensure such a senseless loss of life never happens again.

