Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
METH: The drug was more important than trust and friendship to one Cooloola Cove man.
METH: The drug was more important than trust and friendship to one Cooloola Cove man. Radspunk
News

Trust betrayed for meth, man admits in court

Arthur Gorrie
by
18th Dec 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COOLOOLA Cove man has admitted he betrayed the trust of a teenage fishing companion, stealing the youth's property and swapping it for drugs.

Blake Robert Brownlie, 24, pleaded guilty of stealing an Apple iPad on October 10 and failing to provide police with required identification details between then and October 18.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court Brownlie had met the 17-year-old a few days earlier while fishing.

Brownlie had visited his victim, who had gone inside briefly and left Brownlie with the iPad. When he came back outside both were gone.

"What you did was shocking," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Brownlie.

"He gave you hospitality, including use of an iPad and you swapped it for some drugs.."

Brownlie's legal representative told the court Brownlie had been addicted to meth for four or five years.

Mr Callaghan fined Brownlie $500 and ordered restitution of $669.

cooloola cove gympie court gympie crime meth amphetamine
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Heatwave conditions': Temperatures to nudge 40C

    'Heatwave conditions': Temperatures to nudge 40C

    Weather TURN up the fans, crank the air-conditioning or jump into the pool, because it's going to be a warm week on the Northern Rivers.

    • 18th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    $100,000 scratchie winner in Lismore

    $100,000 scratchie winner in Lismore

    News Now she can afford those house renovations... and a cruise

    • 18th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Popular campground set to reopen after renovations

    premium_icon Popular campground set to reopen after renovations

    News "Spectacular” site will be ready for the holidays

    Medical cannabis laws don't allow self-medicating: Court

    premium_icon Medical cannabis laws don't allow self-medicating: Court

    Crime Magistrate's warning to man who was using the drug for a neck injury

    Local Partners