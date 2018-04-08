Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
News

Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

by Staff Reporter
8th Apr 2018 10:34 AM

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.

The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.

The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.
Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

The US President is also at the White House.

President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.


Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.

More to come

editors picks fire tower trump
Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

Crime THE man allegedly punched the victim in his head and stuck his finger in his eye after a dispute about littering.

  • 8th Apr 2018 10:44 AM
$1.6M dedicated to Ballina Shire projects

$1.6M dedicated to Ballina Shire projects

Politics TWO projects to receive a massive funding boost.

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

News Helping staff to give the best care to paediatric patients.

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Fishing SLSA say there have been 158 rock fishing deaths in the past 13yrs

Local Partners