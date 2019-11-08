Trump son’s excruciating interview

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, had a contentious interview with "The View" as he defended himself against criticisms over his decision to tweet the name of the whistleblower who reported his father's controversial call with the president of Ukraine.

Co-host Abby Huntsman started the interview by suggesting Trump Jr. was acting like a "dictator" by posting the whistleblower's name on social media.

"The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out. That's something that dictators do ... that's not what America does. That's not what we do," she said.

The View co-host Abby Huntsman grills Donald Trump Jr. Picture: Supplied

Trump Jr. responded by claiming the whistleblower's name had already been mentioned by multiple media outlets. "I think the reality of the answer is the whistleblower's name was on a little website called the Drudge Report," Trump Jr. said, referring to the popular news aggregation site.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back, arguing that it was different for him, as the president's son, to broadcast the name. "Why? I mean, I'm a private citizen putting this out there," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. was on the show to promote his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." The interview unravelled into chaos several times, when the group was talking over each other, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to step in and break up the conversation.

At one point, Goldberg jokingly tamped down the audience and other co-hosts. "Children, children, children ... stop yourselves," she said.

Huntsman also accused Trump Jr. of hypocrisy in complaining about leakers while his father was willing to use information from Wikileaks. "If you talk about hypocrisy, you seem fine with leaking information if it makes you and your father look good, because Wikileaks and Julian Assange -- I think is a cyberterrorist, right? And I think a Russian puppet. You were fine promoting his stuff," she said.

BLACKFACE

Donald Trump Jr was in enemy territory ready to fight, blasting the hosts of The View for Joy Behar's past use of "blackface" and Whoopi Goldberg's comments diminishing the seriousness of director Roman Polanski's sexual assault of a minor.

"Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr said at one point during the contentious segment. "Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski … it wasn't 'rape-rape,' when he raped a child."

Goldberg snapped back: "Now that you've broken this piece of ice, because I guess it is the fight you wanted … are you questioning my character?"

"I'm not questioning your character. I'm talking about, you're questioning my father's character and I say we all have done and said things," Trump Jr said before being interrupted by Goldberg.

Behar, an outspoken critic of President Trump, denied wearing blackface.

However, Trump Jr. tweeted a 2016 clip showing Behar admitting she wore the offending getup along with a picture of her in the costume.

Here's @TheView's Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now? https://t.co/B9ReOYrwXY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Earlier this year, footage of Behar dressed up as a "beautiful African woman" was resurfaced by TheWrap amid a series of blackface scandals making national headlines.

Trump Jr did the same for Goldberg, tweeting a link to an article featuring her quotes about Polanski.

Here is @TheView's @WhoopiGoldberg defending Hollywood pedophile Roman Polanski, claiming what he did wasn't "rape-rape."https://t.co/dS0SGJ1ub1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

ABC News did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including whether or not Trump Jr will be allowed back on The View.

I don't think I've enjoyed an interview this much in my life.



Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!! https://t.co/K0zMTij3Pw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. also said that news organisations were pursuing a whistleblower who said that ABC had spiked an expose on paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So if we're going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers, you work with CBS," said Trump Jr who appeared on the show with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to push his book.

Yep! Now do the one of them asking about civility and toning down the rhetoric. Hypocrisy of the TRIGGERED left never disappoints. https://t.co/dny4MEoDdG — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) November 7, 2019

One of the tensest exchanges came when Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, accused Trump Jr's dad of a lack of civility.

"A lot of Americans in politics miss character, and a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family who was a Gold Star family who I think should be respected because of the loss of their son. Does all this make you feel good?" McCain asked.

John McCain shares a photo with daughter Meghan on her TV show The View. Picture: Supplied

Trump Jr replied by defending the president and pointing to his record in office.

"I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I think we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream. He has brought jobs back," he said, before touting his father's manliness.

"Part of being president is having a pair that can take whatever he comes towards you. My father's got a pair. No sitting president has taken the heat that President Trump has," he said.

President Trump has repeatedly criticised McCain's father - before and after his death - mocking the Vietnam War hero and POW for being captured after his jet was shot down.

"He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured," Mr Trump infamously said in 2015.

Mr Trump was not invited to McCain's funeral, and since his death has continued slamming him at rallies for not voting to repeal ObamaCare.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission