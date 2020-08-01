Menu
Trump announces TikTok ban

by Benedict Brook
1st Aug 2020 2:07 PM

 

US President Donald Trump has reportedly announced that popular app TikTok will banned.

The app, which allows users to record short videos, has become hugely popular internationally in recent years.

However, its popularity has caused some consternation around the world due to its Chinese ownership.

CNN has reported that Trump made the announcement on-board air force One on Friday, US time.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States."

He said he could sign an executive order to bar the app or use other powers.

ByteDance, the Chinese firm behind TikTok, has insisted users data is safe and not shared with the Chinese Government.

It hasn't assuaged some politicians however who are nervous at how quickly a Chinese firm which holds the personal data of users has been able to grow abroad particularly with younger people.

Some firms have ordered employees to delete TikTok from there phones

It had earlier been reported that Trump would push ByteDance to sell TikTok due to national security concerns. Microsoft had been touted as a possible buyer.

"We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things," Trump said on Friday, The Guardian reported.

However, later reports have suggested Trump is not in favour of TikTok being bought by a US company and would rather it be banned outright.

India banned the app in recent months after skirmishes with Chinese troops on the two nations' disputed border in the Himalayas.

AUSTRALIA BAN MOOTED

In early June, an MP was quoted as saying that the Australian government was facing pressure to ban TikTok.

The app has been accused of hiding sinister (and for the most part unproven) links to the Chinese Communist Party behind a fun facade.

At the time, TikTok Australia's director of public policy Brent Thomas told news.com.au the reports were "not credible".

The company has said the data of international users is stored outside of China and is not accessible to Chinese authorities.

"Consumers love TikTok in Australia, precisely because we focus on providing an experience that is safe as well as fun," Mr Thomas said.

"We already have multiple safety measures in place for consumers, and we are continuing to invest in making it even safer."

TikTok has been downloaded two billion times this year alone.

Originally published as Trump announces TikTok ban

